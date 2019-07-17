CHICAGO — The grounding of Boeing 737 Max airplanes is making it harder for United Airlines to plan for next year.
United executives told analysts Wednesday they can assume that the airline won't get all the Max jets it was expecting from Boeing through next year, and it will grow a bit slower as a result.
Chicago-based United expected to have 30 Max jets in its fleet by now and planned to receive another 28 next year.
Max jets around the world have been grounded since March after two deadly accidents. Boeing has suspended deliveries, and it's unclear when the plane will be allowed to fly again.
United recently agreed to buy 19 used 737s, but airline executives say that's unrelated to the Max grounding.
