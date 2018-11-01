BARRON, Wis. — Wisconsin authorities are scaling back their ground search for a missing 13-year-old girl whose parents were shot dead, saying their investigation into Jayme Closs' abduction is entering a new phase.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the search for Jayme remains his number one priority and authorities will continue to analyze new leads. But he says incoming tips have declined, so authorities are transitioning from a round-the-clock reactive operation to a more methodical investigative approach.

Jayme has been missing since early on Oct. 15, when sheriff's deputies responding to a 911 call found the door to her family's home near Barron kicked in and her parents, James and Denise Closs, shot dead inside.

Investigators believe Jayme was abducted and ruled her out as a suspect in her parents' killings.