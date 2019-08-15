BETHEL, N.Y. — Woodstock fans are expected to get back to the garden to mark the 50th anniversary of the generation-defining festival.
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is hosting a series of events Thursday through Sunday at the bucolic 1969 concert site, 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of New York City.
Woodstock veteran Arlo Guthrie is set to perform Thursday evening before an outdoor screening of the concert documentary on the famous field.
There won't be overcrowding and chaos this time. Visitors need event tickets and travel passes to drive to the site through the weekend.
An estimated 400,000 people showed up for the original festival on upstate New York farmland Aug. 15-18, 1969.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Another ex-UAW official charged in expanding corruption case
Federal authorities investigating corruption involving the United Auto Workers union say a former official received nearly $2 million in kickbacks from union vendors.
Variety
Hy-Vee warns of security problem with credit card readers
An Iowa-based grocery store chain is warning customers about what it says is a security incident involving payment card systems.
TV & Media
Clarification: Facebook-Privacy story
In a story Aug. 14 about Facebook paying contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its Messenger service, The Associated Press reported that Irish data protection regulators said they'd also had "ongoing engagement with Google, Apple and Microsoft" over the issue but didn't mention Amazon. In Europe, Amazon is overseen by the National Commission for Data Protection in Luxembourg, not data protection regulators in Ireland.
Variety
Bro bling: Tiffany introduces men's jewelry collection
Tiffany & Co. is launching its first comprehensive jewelry collection for men in October as it seeks to diversify its traditional customer base.
Music
Groovy: Woodstock fans flock to concert site for anniversary
Woodstock fans are expected to get back to the garden to mark the 50th anniversary of the generation-defining festival.