Minnesota Timberwolves (25-27, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-33, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Grizzlies have gone 13-19 against Western Conference teams. Memphis currently has the league's lowest-scoring offense averaging just 100.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 15-20 in conference games. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 3.4. In their last meeting on Jan. 30, the Timberwolves won 99-97. Jerryd Bayless led Minnesota with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley has averaged 20.3 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 41.0 percent and has averaged 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Derrick Rose ranks second on the Timberwolves with 4.7 assists and scores 18.3 points. Towns has averaged 24.7 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 51.7 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 97.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Garrett Temple: out (shoulder), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness), Omri Casspi: out (knee).

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out (ankle), Tyus Jones: out (left ankle sprain), Jeff Teague: out (left foot soreness).