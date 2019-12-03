MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke has aggravated a sore left oblique muscle and now is week to week.
The Grizzlies detailed Clarke's medical status Tuesday.
Clarke hurt his oblique muscle in the first half of Sunday's win at Minnesota. He did not return for the second half and did not dress for Monday night's loss to Indiana.
The Grizzlies already are without their top draft pick, Ja Morant, who is week to week because of back spasms. Clarke was the 21st pick out of Gonzaga by Oklahoma City, who traded his draft rights to Memphis. Clarke helped lead the Grizzlies to the summer league title.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Hot Water: Pressure to move Tokyo Olympics open-water venue
The IOC moved next year's Tokyo Olympic marathons and race walks out of the Japanese capital to avoid the stifling heat and humidity.
Wolves
Doncic and Towns clash in Dallas-Minnesota matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-6, fourth in the Western Conference)Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and…
Wolves
Milwaukee plays Detroit on 12-game win streak
Milwaukee Bucks (18-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (7-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference)Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to…
Wild
Lightning take on the Wild on 3-game losing streak
Minnesota Wild (12-11-4, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-9-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division)Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Tampa…
Wild
Roussel scores in return, Canucks beat Senators 5-2
It took Antoine Roussel less than two minutes to make an impact.