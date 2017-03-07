– Deputy attorney general nominee Rod Rosenstein refused to commit Tuesday to appoint a special counsel to oversee investigations of Russian meddling in the presidential election — though he stressed that he did not yet know the facts of the matter.

At his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Rosenstein said that he was “not aware” of any reason he would not be able to supervise such probes — though since he was not yet in the No. 2 role in the Department of Justice, he did not know the particular facts of any case.

Under questioning from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., he noted that Loretta Lynch, the attorney general at the end of the Obama administration, had resisted requests to appoint a special prosecutor. He said either she or acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente could have appointed such a person — if it were necessary.

“If there were a need for a special counsel, [Boente] currently has full authority to appoint one,” Rosenstein said. “I don’t know at this point if Attorney General Lynch or Acting Deputy Attorney General Boente are right or wrong, but I certainly wouldn’t be in a position to overrule them without having access to the facts that are the basis for their decisions.”

Although Rosenstein is a respected prosecutor who has served in both Democratic and Republican administrations, his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee turned tense at times as legislators sparred over whether a special counsel should be appointed to handle probes of the Trump campaign and Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he was recusing himself from any campaign-related probes after the Washington Post reported that he had met with the Russian ambassador twice during that campaign and had not disclosed that fact at his own confirmation hearing. That would mean supervision of such probes would fall to Rosenstein, were he to be confirmed.

Perhaps the most heated exchange came after Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., lambasted Sessions for not disclosing his meetings with the Russian ambassador. It was Franken who asked Sessions at his confirmation hearing in January what he would do if it was found that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign had communicated with the Russian government.

Sessions responded, “I have been called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign and I didn’t have — did not have communications with the Russians.”

Franken posed the same question to Rosenstein, who responded, “If there is predication to believe that such communication was in violation of federal law, senator, I would ensure an appropriate investigation.” Franken then criticized Sessions for his response and suggested that his letter to the committee Monday insisting it “was correct” was inadequate.

“He answered a question I didn’t ask, and for him to put this in his letter as a response is insulting, and he should come back and explain himself,” Franken said.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, fired back that Franken had asked a “gotcha question,” eventually pounding his gavel to cut Franken off.

“It was not a gotcha question, sir,” Franken exclaimed.

“It was, from the standpoint that he didn’t know what you were asking about,” Grassley said.

Rosenstein said that throughout his career, he has spoken to lawyers and judges visiting from foreign countries at events, and “It’s certainly possible there may have been Russian officials there.” But he said he did not “recall any such meetings” with Russian officials. He also said he had not talked with Sessions about Russian contacts.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., grilled Rosenstein about President Donald Trump’s weekend tweet accusing then-President Barack Obama of wiretapping him before the election. Rosenstein responded: “I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to share my reaction, senator. It has no bearing on my work.”