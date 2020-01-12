LORMAN, Miss. — Roland Griffin had 27 points and 12 rebounds as Jackson State got past Alcorn State 76-65 on Saturday.
Griffin hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line. He added six assists.
Venjie Wallis had 13 points and three blocks for Jackson State (5-11, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tristan Jarrett added 12 points. Jayveous McKinnis had three blocks for the visitors.
Troymain Crosby tied a career high with 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Braves (5-9, 1-2). Maurice Howard added 16 points.
Jackson State plays Southern on the road on Monday. Alcorn State plays Grambling State at home on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Former Steelers coach Cowher elected to Pro Football HOF
The Chin is in.
Gophers
Cohen scores 25 to lead Lehigh over American 82-73
Jordan Cohen had 25 points as Lehigh topped American 82-73 on Saturday night.
Vikings
Vikings-San Francisco game balls
Who were the biggest stars on Saturday afternoon? Tevin Coleman, San Francisco running back Coleman had 22 carries for 105 yards and scored two…
Gophers
McBride leads No. 17 West Virginia over No. 22 Texas Tech
Miles McBride took over when the shots weren't falling for West Virginia.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.