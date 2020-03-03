JACKSON, Miss. — Roland Griffin scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Jackson State rolled over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-56 on Monday night.
Tristan Jarrett scored 16 points and Venjie Wallis added 14 for the Tigers (12-17, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who scored 26 points off of 21 Golden Lions' turnovers.
Marquell Carter scored 18 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-25, 3-14), which never led.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions for the season. Jackson State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49-45 on Feb. 3. Jackson State takes on Alabama State on the road on Thursday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff finishes out the regular season against Mississippi Valley State at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers' foul shooting has been foul of late
In the past five games, the Gophers have shot a dismal 56.3% from the foul line (49-for-87). Not surprisingly, they have a 1-4 record during that stretch, including three home losses.
Gophers
Howard tops Md.-Eastern Shore 62-60 for first MEAC win
Wayne Bristol Jr. scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Howard ended a 17-game skid with a 62-60 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night for its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference win of the season.
Wild
Wild's Fiala gets to show new, improved game to old teammates
In the year since the Wild and Predators swapped forwards at the trade deadline -- with Minnesota sending Mikael Granlund to Nashville and getting Kevin Fiala in return -- never has the deal flattered both sides more than right now.
High Schools
Scoggins: A Becker High School wrestler, a doctor and a life-saving moment
Quick response might have saved the life of Brayden Weber at the state championships last weekend.
Twins
Twins' Sano embraces challenge of playing first base
The slugger is putting in the work at his latest defensive position.