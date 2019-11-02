NEW YORK — Gretchen Carlson says when she heard that NBC News was considering letting people out of their non-disclosure agreements involving alleged sexual misconduct at the network, she couldn't help but think of the NDA she signed with Fox News three years ago.
She's hoping one day she can fully tell her story. The newswoman says she's talked to other Fox News employees who left with similar settlements about pressing the network to be let out of such agreements and has asked to be let out of hers.
Carlson got a reported $20 million settlement in 2016 after she sued the network, claiming late Fox News chief Roger Ailes demoted then fired her when she rejected his sexual advances.
Gretchen Carlson wants to speak freely about Fox News tenure
