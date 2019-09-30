– Two days after rallying 7 million protesters across the world by invoking the threat of climate change, Greta Thunberg got credit for motivating voters to redraw the political landscape in Austria.

After being frozen out of Parliament just two years ago, the Alpine country's Greens unexpectedly tripled their support in Sunday's election to win 14% of the vote, according to preliminary projections. The result sets up the group as a viable coalition partner for Sebastian Kurz's People's Party and shows how environmental concerns are moving to the top of the political agenda in Europe.

"The thematic development really helped the Greens. I'm thinking here of Greta Thunberg and the climate protests," said Thomas Drozda, the Social Democrats' managing director, in conceding defeat. "This is an area where the Greens have had credibility for the last 20 or 25 years."

Amid record summer heat waves, funerals for lost glaciers and dying forests, climate change is starting to change European Union politics at the highest levels. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the leader of the bloc's economic engine, is losing popularity to the country's Greens after being seen as too timid in protecting the environment. Incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called keeping the planet healthy the bloc's "most pressing challenge."

In the two years since Kurz, 33, won his last national election, global warming rose 11 percentage points to become the top concern in the minds of Austrians, according to the newest Eurobarometer data. That's about the same increase in support that Austria's Green Party received.

That turns what was a political fringe movement in the conservative country into a leading candidate for a role in government and could be a sign of things to come ­elsewhere in Europe.

