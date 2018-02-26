ATHENS, Greece — Greek police have confirmed that a hand grenade was thrown overnight at an Athens police station, hours after militants claimed the attack on a far-left website.

Police say a taxi driver was lightly injured by the blast, which occurred before dawn Monday during a thunderstorm. Parked vehicles sustained minor damage, as did a sentry post outside the police station in the eastern Kaisariani district.

It was unclear whether anybody in the police station noticed the explosion.

Police said the taxi driver, who was getting into his parked car at the time, did not realize what had happened until he was informed by hospital doctors that a cut in his leg had been caused by a grenade fragment.

Militants only identifying themselves as anarchists claimed the attack in an online posting.