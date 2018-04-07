KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' personal attorney is asking state lawmakers to delay the release of its findings in an investigation of Greitens' actions during an extramarital affair.

Attorney Edward Dowd sent a letter Friday to the head of the House committee that's investigating that details what he said were several problems with a criminal investigation being conducted in St. Louis.

Dowd warned that the committee's findings will "almost certainly" contain information that will prove to be inaccurate as the criminal investigation proceeds.

The House's report is expected to be released in the coming week.

The committee is investigating allegations that Greitens took a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman during their affair in 2015. The governor has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

The committee's chairman, Republican Rep. Jay Barnes, declined comment Saturday.