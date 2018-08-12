GREENFIELD, Wis. — A Greenfield police officer is recovering after his squad car rolled over as he tried to stop a vehicle during a chase.
The Greenfield Police Department says the rollover happened about 9 a.m. Sunday as the officer tried to stop a vehicle another officer had been pursuing.
Authorities say the officer was trying a maneuver to stop the vehicle when his squad car and the vehicle came into contact.
The 10-year department veteran was pulled from the squad car by other officers. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the pursued vehicle fled after the squad car crashed.
