FAIRFAX, Va. — Javon Greene had 20 points as George Mason got past Saint Joseph's 62-55 on Saturday.
Jamal Hartwell II had 13 points for George Mason (15-12, 4-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Wilson added 13 points and four blocks. Jordan Miller had 10 points and six rebounds.
Ryan Daly had 20 points for the Hawks (5-22, 1-13). Toliver Freeman added 10 points. Cameron Brown had six rebounds.
George Mason plays No. 5 Dayton at home on Tuesday. Saint Joseph's, which has lost nine of its last 10, plays Saint Louis on the road on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter operator for deaths
Kobe Bryant's widow sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star and their 13-year-old daughter last month as she publicly mourned their deaths Monday in an emotional public ceremony.
Wolves
The Latest: College coach says Gianna Bryant excited to play
The Latest on the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in downtown Los Angeles (all times local):
Vikings
Packers re-sign longtime kicker Mason Crosby for 3 years
The Green Bay Packers have signed longtime placekicker Mason Crosby to a three-year contract extension.
Sports
Victims turn to media to expose sex abuse by college doctors
Robert Julian Stone was tired of waiting, afraid that complaints of sexual abuse at the hands of a former University of Michigan doctor would be…
Wolves
Live: Watch the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service here
Mourners gathered Monday in downtown Los Angeles to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, hours before a sold-out memorial service for the basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter was scheduled to start.