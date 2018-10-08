GREENDALE, Wis. — Police in the Milwaukee suburb of Greendale are investigating a fatal vehicle fire.
First responders were called to the scene of a pickup truck on fire about 4 a.m. Sunday. When the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting in the death investigation. The victim has not been identified.
