Green Line service has resumed near the State Capitol in St. Paul where a train and car had collided earlier Friday morning.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash around 5 a.m. at the intersection of University Avenue and Marion Street, said spokesman Howie Padilla.

The scene was clear around 5:40 a.m. and train service has resumed, he said.

The driver of the car was hurt and taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries, Padilla said.

One person on the train was also hurt, but didn't need medical attention, Padilla said.

Authorites are investigating the crash.