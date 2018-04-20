Green Line service has resumed near the State Capitol in St. Paul where a train and car had collided earlier Friday morning.
It was not immediately clear what led to the crash around 5 a.m. at the intersection of University Avenue and Marion Street, said spokesman Howie Padilla.
The scene was clear around 5:40 a.m. and train service has resumed, he said.
The driver of the car was hurt and taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries, Padilla said.
One person on the train was also hurt, but didn't need medical attention, Padilla said.
Authorites are investigating the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Woman suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught in Texas
A woman who investigators believe killed her husband in Minnesota then fled to Florida where she used the same gun to slay her doppelganger with the intention of assuming her identity has been captured at a South Texas resort.
Variety
21-year-old charged will killing woman, son near Perham
Prosecutors say a 21-year-old man with a history of mental illness and violence killed a woman and her adult son who had taken him into their home in Otter Tail County.
Local
Minnesota students will rally for gun control on 19th anniversary of Columbine
More than 2,100 walkouts are planned across the country.
St. Paul
Green Line train, car collide at St. Paul intersection; 2 injured
Two injuries were reported, said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla
Prince
Prince fans converge on Paisley Park for a more celebratory Celebration
Paisley Park's second annual fan gathering kicked off with a (mostly) upbeat set by Sheila E.