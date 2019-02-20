I get an incomparable rush from MacGyvering dinner. The gratification of making something wonderful from random bits in the refrigerator is so great that I'd go so far as to say I prefer it to cooking with a fresh grocery haul.
This colorful, hearty salad is case in point. One evening I found myself staring down a nearly empty refrigerator with just some steamed green beans leftover from a previous meal and a lonely wedge of radicchio. I probably would not have otherwise thought to put these two ingredients together, but serendipity did it for me.
I cut the crisp, cool beans into bite-size pieces and sliced thinly the radicchio. As I tossed them together, I took pleasure in how their hues, textures and tastes played off one another so perfectly.
Then I reached for some pantry staples: Red onion to add a zingy bite to the salad, and oil, vinegar and mustard to make a robust, tangy dressing. I thought some crunch was in order, so I toasted some walnuts (which I pretty much always have in my freezer) and tossed those in at the end.
The result was unexpectedly delightful, a bold winter salad that is now in regular rotation in my home, where I find it provides fresh contrast and stands up beautifully to stews, braises and roasts. It's a dish born of circumstance, but one that is well worth planning for.
