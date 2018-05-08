GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman and her boyfriend are facing charges in the death of her toddler.

The 15-month-old girl died last May. The couple initially told authorities that the child fell down stairs.

Authorities charged 30-year-old Sarah Kairys and 31-year-old Juan Maravilla after the full autopsy report was released last week showing signs of repetitive abuse.

Kairys is charged with child neglect resulting in death and failing to prevent harm to a child. Maravilla is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse causing death. Court documents don't list attorneys for them.