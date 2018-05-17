GREEN BAY, Wis. — A high school music teacher in Green Bay is accused of improper conduct involving a student.
Authorities allege 37-year-old David Viste pursued a 17-year-old boy, inviting him to house parties and bombarding him with more than 1,000 messages via text and Snapchat, some of them sexual in nature.
Viste resigned earlier this month from his job teaching band and orchestra at West High School. He's now charged with felony counts of child enticement and stalking. Court documents don't list an attorney for him, and a home telephone listing couldn't be found.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Ethics director forwards concerns to DOJ over Cohen payment
President Donald Trump revealed in his financial disclosure that he reimbursed personal attorney Michael Cohen as much as $250,000 for unspecified "expenses," with no mention of a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about a sexual tryst she said they had.
Variety
Twin Cities' 5 must-see art shows this weekend
The summer art season is here.
National
Critics say US sugar program a sour deal for consumers
Food processors, soft drink manufacturers and candy makers are squaring off against the U.S. sugar industry in a familiar battle over a program that props up sugar prices.
Music
Twin Cities concerts of the week: Joey Bada$$, Slayer, Freddy Cole, Becky Kapell
Big gigs for the week of Aug. 18-24, also including a Kid Dakota re-release party, the Suburbs, Wye Oak and Sum 41.
Celebrities
Celebrities bring awareness to mental health issues
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has discussed his battle with depression. Mariah Carey recently revealed she has bipolar disorder. Prince Harry said he needed counseling to deal with years of grief and anger following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. And "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds has acknowledged dealing with anxiety disorder.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.