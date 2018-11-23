GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station and might be tied to other recent robberies in the city.
The Grand Central gas station was held up at gunpoint late Wednesday. The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
Police say they believe the man might be connected to other recent robberies in the area.
