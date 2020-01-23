Packers coach Matt LaFleur met with reporters Wednesday, three days after Green Bay's season ended with a lopsided 37-20 loss at San Francisco.

Season wrap-up news conferences don't tend to be illuminating, but LaFleur had a lot to say about the loss — and particularly about the Packers' energy level. When asked about the defense, which gave up 285 rushing yards Sunday, LaFleur didn't mince words.

"They definitely outcoached us," LaFleur said. "I just didn't feel like we played with the same urgency, the same tenacity, the same toughness. We didn't set the edge the same as we had been earlier this season. It's disappointing because it's not like we didn't know what they were going to try to do. We knew exactly what they were going to try to do. We knew they were going to run the football. … I just didn't think we played with the same effort as what I had seen earlier in the season.".

