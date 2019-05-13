ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Formal charges are pending against a Green Bay woman who police say was driving under the influence with her three small children in the vehicle when she crashed in Ashwaubenon.
Police say the 32-year-old woman's sport utility vehicle left the road about 10 p.m. Friday, nearly hit a house, went into a backyard and struck a tree. They say she then fled the scene by driving through yards before hitting a utility pole and getting stuck.
The children were treated by emergency responders for undisclosed injuries. Police listed their ages as 2 years, 5 years and 3 months.
Green Bay mom arrested after crashing SUV with kids inside
