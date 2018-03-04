MARINETTE, Wis. — Authorities say a 79-year-old Green Bay man is dead after the truck he was driving fell through the ice on Lake Noquebay.
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says its dive team found the man inside the truck Saturday morning at the bottom of the lake. WBAY-TV reports the man was identified as Herbert C. Lax Jr.
Authorities say they began searching for Lax Friday night after a fisherman called to report a patch of open water on the lake and a floating cooler. Search crews found Lax with the help of an underwater camera from an air boat.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Yes, people do win Publisher's Clearing House sweepstakes: S. Dakota woman has $5M to prove it
Many years of entering paid off for the hospital chaplain and cancer survivor.
West Metro
Cecil's researcher: Setting was staged for Minn. man to kill lion
An enticing elephant carcass was moved into place, and a perch was built for Palmer, Cecil's researcher reveals in the book.
Local
Up to 9 inches of snow possible for Twin Cities through Tuesday
Another Monday, another ... snowstorm? This time, the Twin Cities is on the western edge of a storm watch area.
Local
Elderly man assaulted in East Bethel in road rage incident
Anoka County authorities say victim was followed home and beaten up there.
West Metro
Twin Cities driver killed in crash while leaving Ikea parking ramp is ID'd
The crash occurred late in the afternoon near the Mall of America.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.