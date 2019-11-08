Wisconsin-Stout vs. Green Bay (0-1)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Green Bay Phoenix will be taking on the Blue Devils of Division III Wisconsin-Stout. Green Bay lost 79-57 at Purdue in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: Green Bay scored 112 and came away with a 66-point win over Wisconsin-Stout when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay went 8-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Phoenix scored 81.9 points per matchup in those 16 contests.