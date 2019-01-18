GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay has set up new programs to assist victims of priest abuse, including a new victim's assistance team.

Diocese leaders say they're committed to being more transparent about addressing abuse. On Thursday, the diocese released the names of 46 clergy members with substantiated allegations they sexually abused a minor.

WLUK-TV reports Bishop David Ricken apologized to the victims at a news conference and said the diocese is working hard to win back trust.

Last fall the diocese hired investigators to inspect the files on priests and deacons in its 157 parishes. The independent investigation followed the diocese's own internal review. Only 15 of the 46 clergy members are still alive. One name was withheld pending further review, since the priest has contested his inclusion.