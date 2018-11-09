GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Correctional Institution was locked down after an inmate assaulted a staff member.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says the assault happened Friday morning.
The employee was injured and is receiving medical care.
The Corrections Department has begun an internal investigation and referred the incident to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
The Green Bay Press Gazette reports the correctional institution remained in lockdown Friday afternoon as the assault was being investigated.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Correction for Nov. 9, 2018
A calendar item on E2 Friday gave the wrong day for an Armistice Day celebration at the Landmark Center in St. Paul. It is Sunday,…
Inspired
Caregivers find solace, relief in creative escapes
Thousands of fans and followers of Minnesota picture book author Nancy Carlson check out her digital Doodle a Day on her website and on Tumblr, Facebook and Twitter.
Variety
How the shape of windows tells the history of Twin Cities architecture
Windows are more than just a means to bring in light and air; they're a way to read the style and technology of an era.
Local
Church opens in former Chippewa Falls tavern
River City congregation in Chippewa Falls, Wis., is leasing former Lodge site.
Inspired
Diabetes advocate shares personal journey to inspire hope
At 10 years old, Quinn Nystrom made a promise she intended to keep. So the precocious fifth-grader from Baxter, Minn., grabbed a clipboard and trudged…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.