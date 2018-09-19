GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some businesses on Green Bay's east side are working to reopen after heavy rain caused major flooding this week.

Midwest Restoration is helping North Shore Bank recover from the flood water. Two doors down, Familia Dental wasn't expected to reopen until next week. Elite Restoration owner Brandon Schwarm tells WLUK-TV flooring, drywall, carpet and cabinets were damaged by flood water.

Dollar Tree, Arby's and Razz-Ma-Tazz bar are other businesses temporarily closed by flooding. The deluge of rain Monday had firefighters rescuing more than 50 people from vehicles that were stuck in 6 to 10 feet of water. Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton says more than 100 people were evacuated from seven buildings due to flooding.