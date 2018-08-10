TORONTO — Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled off another upset Friday at the Rogers Cup, beating defending champion Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-6 (11), 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Zverev, the second-seeded German star coming off a victory last week in Washington, double-faulted on match point to send Tsitsipas to his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semifinal.
The 19-year-old Tsitsipas beat seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem and ninth-seeded Novak Djokovic to reach the quarterfinals. He's the youngest player to beat three top-10 players in one tournament since Rafael Nadal — who also was 19 — in 2006 at Monte Carlo.
Tsitsipas will face fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson in the semifinals at Aviva Centre. Anderson beat fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2.
In the night quarterfinals, the top-seeded Nadal faced sixth-seeded Marin Cilic, while Robin Haase played Karen Khachanov.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.