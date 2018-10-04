ATHENS, Greece — A Greek union representing staff at the country's ancient sites and state-run museums has called a 24-hour strike for Oct. 11.
The protest is likely to close the ancient Acropolis in Athens that day along with multiple sites around Greece that are popular with tourists.
The union announced the strike Thursday. It accused the Greek government of failing to list publicly-owned properties that have been transferred to a powerful privatization fund created during the country's international bailouts.
The Culture Ministry has disputed allegations made by the union and others that sites of historic and archaeological significance are included in the properties controlled by the fund.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and UAE pledge $10B for Bahrain
Bahrain said Thursday that Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pledged $10 billion to support the island kingdom, helping it avoid defaulting on loans as it tries to restructure its finances.
World
Nearly a week after Indonesia quake, hope fades for missing
She lay inside a medical tent in the stifling midday heat, wincing in pain at the deep gashes and cuts that covered her body. But all Anisa Cornelia could think about was the love of her life — the man she was supposed to marry this month.
World
A Maldives opposition leader returns from exile
A Maldives opposition leader returned home Thursday after being exiled in Germany for months to escape a prison sentence on charges of plotting to overthrow the government.
World
Submarine search ends for WWII remains in Italy's Lake Garda
An underwater search expedition in Italy has come up empty-handed after a small submarine scoured the bottom of Lake Garda, Italy's largest lake, to look for any remains of the 24 U.S. soldiers who were among the last casualties in the country before World War II ended.
World
The Latest: French rescuers detect signs of life in quake
The Latest on the earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.