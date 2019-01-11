ATHENS, Greece — Protesting Greek school teachers have clashed with police in central Athens during a demonstration against government plans for hiring new teachers.

Riot police fired tear gas to stop protesters from forcing their way past a cordon outside parliament, and later when demonstrators tried to push away a barrier near Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' office.

No arrests or injuries were reported.

About 1,500 people took part in Friday's demonstration. Teachers' unions are angry at the selection process under which the government — which faces elections this year — has promised to hire 15,000 new state school teachers in the coming three years.

When the march stopped outside parliament, some demonstrators removed and damaged a wreath that had earlier been laid at the Unknown Soldier's monument by visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.