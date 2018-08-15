THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek authorities say that two Greek soldiers freed after spending months in a Turkish prison have been released from hospital following medical checks and are returning to their families.
The two were given a clean bill of health Wednesday from a military hospital in northern Greece, a Greek military official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release details.
They soldiers flew back from Turkey on a Greek government plane after being released from prison in the northwestern Turkish town of Edirne late Tuesday.
The men were arrested March 1 for entering Turkey illegally after crossing the heavily militarized land border. Greece strongly protested their detention, arguing they had strayed across during a patrol in poor visibility due to bad weather.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.