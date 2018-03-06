ATHENS, Greece — All Greek train routes have been suspended for the day as railway workers stage a 24-hour strike to protest the privatization of the rolling stock maintenance company and a lack of staff.

The strike halted all intercity trains Tuesday. As part of Greece's international bailout, successive governments have committed themselves to an ambitious privatization program.

Separately, taxi drivers walked off the job for nine hours to protest the ride-sharing service Uber, which they claim has been tacitly supported by Greece's bailout creditors.

The powerful greater Athens taxi association, SATA, said creditors had prevented ministers from cracking down on the platform, which they accuse of "siphoning work away" from license-holding professionals. Last year the association unsuccessfully lobbied for stricter operating limits on popular app-based taxi-ordering services.