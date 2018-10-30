ATHENS, Greece — A Greek prosecutor has sought the conviction of all nine suspects in the fatal beating of an American tourist on a western resort island last year.
Speaking at the murder trial Tuesday in the southwestern city of Patras, Panagiotis Meidanis described the suspects as "hooligans who displayed intensely antisocial behavior."
22-year-old Bakari Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was fatally assaulted in the street following an altercation in a bar at Zakynthos' popular Laganas resort in July 2017.
One Greek, seven Serbs and a British citizen of Serbian origin are on trial.
Prosecutor Meidanis called for six of the suspects to be convicted of murder, which carries a life sentence; one of complicity to murder; and two of causing bodily harm.
The trial continues Thursday, with a ruling expected in mid-November.
