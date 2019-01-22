ATHENS, Greece — Greek police have confiscated over a hundred antiquities allegedly excavated by grave robbers and arrested a man suspected of trying to sell them for 600,000 euros ($682,000).

A police statement says the Greek suspect was arrested Jan. 17 in the southern town of Gytheio following a tip-off.

Tuesday's statement said the objects included 85 intact clay pots and gold, marble, copper and lead artefacts dating to around the 3rd century B.C. They probably came from an ancient cemetery and were found in the 46-year-old suspect's car.

All ancient artefacts found in the antiquities-rich country are deemed state property. Private possession is only allowed by registered collectors who can tap a limited pool of works from older collections. However, there is a black market in illegally excavated antiquities, mostly for export.