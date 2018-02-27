THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police in northern Greece have confiscated 105 kilograms of marijuana from neighboring Albania and arrested an Albanian national suspected of smuggling the drugs in his car.
The 26-year-old man was stopped and detained near the Krystallopigi border crossing Tuesday, police said.
Despite local authorities' attempts to crack down on the illegal cultivation, Albania remains a major marijuana-producing country.
Before Tuesday's seizure, authorities in northern Greece had impounded at least 1.3 tons of the drug from Albania so far this year, according to police data.
In 2017, a total 10.9 tons were confiscated, up from about four tons in 2016.
