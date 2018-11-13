ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say they have removed a suspicious package found outside the home of a senior judge in Athens, following a warning call that a bomb had been planted there.

There was no explosion, and police cordoned off the area while bomb disposal experts examined the package. The incident carried the hallmarks of attacks by small domestic far-left militant groups, who target symbols of authority but rarely cause injuries.

An anonymous phone call made to a newspaper before dawn Tuesday warned that a bomb would explode outside the residence of supreme court prosecutor Isidoros Doyiakos.

A police statement said the package was found in the storage compartment of a motorcycle parked outside the building in the eastern suburb of Vyronas.