ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say they found more than a ton of processed cannabis camouflaged among a shipment of date paste headed by sea from Lebanon to Libya, police said Thursday.
A police statement said the drugs were discovered on Jan. 16 in a ship's container on a freighter that had stopped at Greece's main port of Piraeus.
The statement said the raid was carried out in cooperation with U.S. and Saudi authorities. No arrests were announced. A total 1.25 tons of processed cannabis were confiscated.
Greek police said the drugs were loaded in the Lebanese capital of Beirut and were destined for the Libyan port of Misrata.
