ATHENS, Greece — Greece is urging European Union leaders to condemn Turkey over its actions in a natural gas drilling dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean.
In a statement Tuesday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said EU leaders should "unambiguously condemn the illegal actions of Turkey" when they attended a European Council meeting in Brussels on June 20 and 21. He conveyed the message in a phone call with European Council President Donald Tusk.
Turkey has sent a drilling vessel off the coast of divided Cyprus, maintaining that it is defending the interests of the island's breakaway Turkish Cypriots. But the island's internationally recognized and Greek-Cypriot-led government says the action is illegal.
Pakistani army helicopter saves 6 climbers hit by avalanche
A Pakistani army helicopter rescued on Tuesday four Italian and two Pakistani climbers stranded at an altitude of around 5,300 meters (17,390 feet) in the country's north, after an avalanche struck the team the previous day, a mountaineering worker said. A Pakistani member of the team was killed.
More than 100 children die in India in encephalitis outbreak
More than 100 children have died in an encephalitis outbreak in India's eastern state of Bihar, authorities said Tuesday.
Germany's Merkel says she's OK after shaking at ceremony
German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady and was visibly shaking Tuesday as she greeted the new Ukrainian leader in the hot sun in Berlin, saying later that she clearly hadn't drunk enough water.
French government unveils 'tough' reform of jobless benefits
French President Emmanuel Macron's government has unveiled plans to make it more difficult for the unemployed to claim benefits.
Overloaded boat capsizes in Indonesia, at least 17 dead
An overloaded boat carrying people home to celebrate the end of Ramadan with their families capsized off Indonesia's main island of Java, killing at least 17 and leaving four others missing, police said Tuesday.