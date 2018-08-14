ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say the death toll from last month's devastating forest fire near Athens has climbed to 96 after a 68-year old man died of his injuries in a hospital.
The fire service said in a statement late Tuesday that a total 13 people have succumbed to burns in hospital following the July 23 blaze at the seaside resort of Mati.
A judicial investigation is underway into the causes of the blaze and into whether authorities responded competently to the blaze, which was Greece's deadliest in decades.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Italian bridge collapse sends cars plunging, killing 26
A 51-year-old highway bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa collapsed in a driving rain Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring 15 others as it sent dozens of vehicles tumbling into a heap of concrete and twisted steel.
Music
Minnesota singers join voices with South African choir: 'It's magic all the way'
Minnesota Chorale loosens up, while the South Africans get a lesson in German.
World
Mattis heard gunfire outside his hotel in Rio de Janeiro
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he heard gunfire early Tuesday during his stay in Rio de Janeiro.
World
Former President Jose Mujica retires from Uruguay's Senate
Former President Jose Mujica resigned his senatorial seat Tuesday despite having the right to remain as a Uruguayan lawmaker until 2020.
World
More than 1,200 infected with measles in Brazil; 6 dead
Brazil's Health Ministry says more than 1,200 people have been infected in a growing measles outbreak linked to cases imported from neighboring Venezuela.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.