ATHENS, Greece — Greek ferry crews have ended a strike that left tens of thousands of travelers and islanders stranded for more than a day.
The main seamen's union, PNO, decided Tuesday to return to work immediately, after ferry operators offered them a 2-percent pay increase after an eight-year freeze because of Greece's debt crisis.
That means that ferries will start sailing as soon as possible, instead of after 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) Wednesday when the strike had originally been due to end.
PNO had initially been pressing for a 5-percent pay hike.
The strike, launched early Monday, caused considerable disruptions as most islands have no air link with the mainland.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.