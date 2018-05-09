THESSALONIKI, Greece — A Greek court has released on bail a Turkish man wanted by his home country for attempted extortion, ruling that he is living in Europe legally and can be released pending an extradition hearing.

The court in the northern city of Thessaloniki ruled Wednesday that Haydar Mengi, who has said he intends to run in Turkey's June early elections as a Democrat Party candidate, could be released on 20,000 euros ($23,700) bail and a ban on leaving the country. He will also have to appear twice a month at a local police station.

Mengi, 62, was detained on the Greek-Macedonian border in April on an international arrest warrant issued by Turkey. He was sentenced in absentia in Turkey in 2005 to six years in prison for attempted extortion.