ATHENS, Greece — Greek anti-terrorism police detained more than 20 people in raids in Athens Thursday and seized heavy weaponry including anti-tank arms, authorities said.
A police statement said the raids in two central Athens locations followed cooperation with Greece's secret service. Press reports said the detainees were Kurds living in Greece, and there was no indication the operation was connected with Islamic extremism.
The statement said that in one of the locations raided police discovered a secret tunnel, but provided no further information.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Stocks fall worldwide despite more aid from central banks
Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Thursday, but the losses are more subdued than the wild swings that have dominated recent weeks. At least for now.
World
Brazil's Bolsonaro strives to regain leadership amid virus
After questioning the seriousness of COVID-19, defying his own health ministry's recommendations and denouncing a "certain hysteria," Brazil's president is now projecting himself as leading the nation's response to the coronavirus crisis in what has become one of the biggest challenges to his presidency.
World
Thailand says all int'l arrivals need virus-free certificate
Thailand's government is imposing stricter rules on international travel that require people arriving from all countries to have health certificates stating they do not have the coronavirus, along with medical insurance covering the disease.
World
Italian virus death toll nears China's as outbreak spreads
The Chinese city where the coronavirus first took hold reported no new homegrown cases Thursday, while the death toll in Italy was poised to overtake that of China in a dramatic illustration of how the outbreak has pivoted toward Europe and the United States.
World
Chinese probe criticizes police reprimand of virus doctor
China's top disciplinary body has criticized how police handled the case of a Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for rumor-mongering after he shared a warning with others about the coronavirus in the early days of the outbreak.