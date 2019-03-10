ATHENS, Greece — Greece's coast guard says the bodies of a woman and a girl have been separately recovered on the shores of the island of Lesbos in the Aegean Sea.
The first body, belonging to a 4- to 6-year-old girl, was found on a beach Sunday morning. The woman's body was recovered a few hours later, found on a rocky shore.
The coast guard says both bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition and the girl's head was missing. The woman's age couldn't be determined.
Some local media reported that the bodies belonged to migrants, since Lesbos has been a main destination for them.
But the Greek coast guard wouldn't speculate on whether they were migrants.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Greek coast guards recovers 2 bodies on Lesbos
Greece's coast guard says the bodies of a woman and a girl have been separately recovered on the shores of the island of Lesbos in the Aegean Sea.
World
Government officials, doctors among Ethiopian crash victims
Three Austrian physicians. The co-founder of an international aid organization. The wife and children of a Slovak legislator. A Nigerian-born Canadian college professor, author and satirist. They were all among the 157 people from 35 countries who died Sunday morning when an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi. Here are some of their stories.
World
The Latest: 2 Italy victims in Ethiopia crash worked for WFP
The Latest on Ethiopian Airlines crash (all times local):
World
US-backed Syrian fighters resume attack on Islamic State
U.S.-backed Syrian fighters resumed their offensive on the last pocket held by the Islamic State group in eastern Syria on Sunday, lighting the skies over the besieged village as artillery shelling and heavy gunfire rang out in the distance.
World
Jetliner crashes in Ethiopia, killing 157 from 35 countries
A jetliner carrying 157 people crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ethiopian capital Sunday, killing everyone aboard and carving a crater into the ground, authorities said. At least 35 nationalities were among the dead.