ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities are evacuating an overcrowded camp for asylum-seekers on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, where a large fire broke out following clashes between residents.
Police said no injuries have been reported from Monday's fire at the Vathy camp, where more than 4,000 migrants and refugees live in facilities designed for a few hundred people.
Police said it was unclear what started the blaze as Afghan and Syrian camp residents clashed.
They say the clashes followed a fight between Afghans and Syrians earlier Monday in which three people were injured and required hospital treatment.
Last month, an asylum-seeker died in a fire that swept through a camp on the island of Lesbos.
