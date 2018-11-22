PATRAS, Greece — A Greek court is expected to issue a verdict in the trial over the fatal beating of an American tourist in a resort area of a western island last year.
Bakari Henderson, a 22-year-old of Austin, Texas, died after being beaten in the street following an argument in a bar in the popular Laganas resort area of Zakynthos island in July 2017.
One Greek, seven Serbs and a British citizen of Serbian origin are on trial in the western port city of Patras. The prosecution is seeking a murder conviction for six of the suspects, complicity to murder for one of the others and causing bodily harm for the remaining two.
A verdict is expected Thursday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.