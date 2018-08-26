THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki say a 43-year-old man was killed while allegedly committing a burglary on Saturday night.
The city's police said Sunday that the man allegedly broke into a 6th-floor warehouse at around 10 p.m. and stole a pneumatic drill. They think he tried to get out through a window, but slipped and landed on a metal awning on the first floor.
Police say the man was killed instantly and break-in tools were inside a bag he had with him when he died.
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israel to reopen Gaza crossing after week of calm on border
Israel's defense minister has announced he will reopen the country's main personnel crossing with the Gaza Strip following a week of relative calm along the border.
World
Greece: Suspected burglar dies in fall from 6th-floor window
Police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki say a 43-year-old man was killed while allegedly committing a burglary on Saturday night.
World
Germany: Merkel's government argues about future pensions
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is arguing about pensions, with Merkel's center-left coalition partners pressing for a guarantee that they will remain stable until 2040.
World
Letter: Vatican knew about disgraced archbishop's behavior
The Vatican's retired ambassador to the United States accused senior Vatican officials of knowing as early as 2000 that the disgraced former archbishop of Washington, Theodore McCarrick, regularly invited seminarians into his bed but was made a cardinal regardless.
World
Britain: Bodies of 2 missing fishermen found in North Sea
British authorities say a search in the North Sea for two missing fishermen has ended with the discovery of their bodies.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.