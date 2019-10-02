ATHENS, Greece — Strikes against Greece's new conservative government have halted ferries and transport services across the country as unions rally in opposition to a new labor bill they argue will undermine collective bargaining rights and the right to strike.

Wednesday's wide-ranging strikes are also affecting public hospitals, banks, schools, and public transport and are supported by Greece's two largest labor unions. Flights are not affected.

Staff at newspapers, news websites, and news programs on television and radio also held a 24-hour strike.

Elected in July general elections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' conservative government is planning to overhaul employment legislation to make changes it says are needed to counter abuse of part-time contracts and undeclared labor by some employers.