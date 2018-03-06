ATHENS, Greece — Greece's defense minister says he has complained to the European Union and NATO following the arrest of two Greek soldiers in Turkey after they strayed across the border during a patrol last week.
Panos Kammenos said the two men, a lieutenant and a sergeant, were arrested a "few meters" inside Turkish territory while on a patrol against migrant smuggling. He made the remarks in Brussels on Tuesday while attending a meeting of EU defense ministers.
A Turkish court in the border city of Edirne rejected a request for their provisional release.
The incident has further strained relations between the two NATO allies who have longstanding disputes over maritime boundaries and commercial rights.
