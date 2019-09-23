ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say the arrest of a Lebanese man on suspicion of participation in a TWA flight hijacking in 1985 was a case of mistaken identity.
A police statement early Tuesday says the 65-year-old has been released without charges.
The man was arrested Thursday on the resort island of Mykonos, where he stopped during a cruise. His name came up as wanted by Germany over the hijacking, in which an American was killed.
From the outset the man maintained his arrest was a mistake.
Tuesday's police statement says German authorities were unable to identify the suspect and finally said they wouldn't be seeking his extradition because he was not the man they wanted.
