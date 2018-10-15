ATHENS, Greece — Authorities in Greece say four police officers were injured when a police station in central Athens was attacked with Molotov cocktails.
Police said about 30 people participated in the assault near Omonia Square that also damaged several vehicles outside the police station on Monday.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the firebombing. Anarchist groups frequently target police and banks in the Greek capital.
